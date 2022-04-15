CSIR CIMAP Recruitment 2022: 10 vacancies of scientists and other post on offer

Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic plants (CIMAP), CSIR has invited online applications for the post of Scientists and Senior Scientists. The online application process has been commenced on April 11 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 17. Last date for Receipt of printout copy of application along with all relevant documents at CIMAP is May 31.

CSIR CIMAP Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for the post of scientists and 4 vacancies are for the post of Senior Scientist.

CSIR CIMAP Recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates for the post of scientist is 32 years and 37 years for the post of senior scientist.

Direct link to apply here

CSIR CIMAP Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CSIR CIMAP at cimap.res.in

On the homepage click on the 'Notice Board' Tab then on 'Vacancies'

Register and apply

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

After the online submission of application form candidates have to submit the Printout of the application, generated after online submission, duly accompanied by self-attested copies of the requisite certificates/mark sheets, testimonials, date of birth, educational qualifications, experience, re-prints of publications and community certificate, if any to the ″Administrative Officer, CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Post Office-CIMAP, Lucknow226015″should reach this office by speed post/registered post on or before May 31.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: