Custom Marine Staff recruitment: Last date to apply for Greaser and Seaman

The Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jamnagar will end the application process to fill various vacancies of Greaser and seaman on August 24. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Jamnagar Customs at jamnagarcustoms.gov.in.

Custom Marine recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Greaser and 6 vacancies are for the post of Seaman.

Custom Marine recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be 18 to 25 years old.

Custom Marine recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Jamnagar customs at jamnagarcustoms.gov.in. Candidates have to submit the printout of the duly submitted application form with passport size application form and a copy of all the self-attested relevant documents to the following address :

‘The Joint Commissioner Customs (Prev) Commissionerate Sharda House, Bedi Bandar Road, Jamnagar - 361 008, (Gujarat)’.

The envelope should be Super Scribed with, ‘Application for the post of…’

The deadline for submitting an online application form is August 24. The deadline for receiving a printout of a duly filled application form and other essential documents in the above-mentioned office is September 3, 2021.