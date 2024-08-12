DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 35133 posts at dee.assam.gov.in

Director of Elementary Education, Assam will close the registration process for DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024 on August 12, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in. The link to apply will be deactivated in the midnight. DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 35133 posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 35133 Assistant Teacher of Lower Primary, Assistant Teacher of Upper Primary and Science Graduate Teacher in Upper Primary etc in the state. The registration process was opened on August 5, 2024.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3317 posts, direct link here

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates, as on 31st July, 2024, must be working as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under SSA. The candidates must complete 5 years of continuous service as on 31st July, 2024 as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under SSA.

Pay Scale

Initial Pay of Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019”.

How to apply

Visit the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply for special recruitment drive link.

Now, register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee(if any).

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, a candidate shall apply in the same category of post that he/ she was holding as Contractual or State Pool Contractual Teacher and only in one post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DEE, Assam.

Official Notice Here