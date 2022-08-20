Home / Education / Employment News / Delhi University recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu to recruit 40 Non Teaching Posts

Delhi University recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu to recruit 40 Non Teaching Posts

employment news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Deshbandhu college has invited applications for 40 non teaching posts.

Delhi University recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu to recruit 40 Non Teaching Posts.(Shutterstock)
Delhi University recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu to recruit 40 Non Teaching Posts.(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Universities Deshbandhu college has invited applications for 40 non teaching posts. Candidates can check the detailed notification of the official website of Deshbandhu College at deshbandhucollege.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at dunt.uod.ac.in.

The deadline for the submission of application form is 21 days from the days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published on employment news on August 20.

Delhi University recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 40 vacancies of Non Teaching Posts.

Delhi University recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from UR/ OBC/ EWS category should pay 1000 as application fee. SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

Delhi University recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at dunt.uod.ac.in

Sign In and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for future reference.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy recruitment drive
vacancy recruitment drive
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out