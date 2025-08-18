Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Demand for Bihar STET before teacher recruitment exam intensifies, aspirants hold protest in Patna

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 03:14 pm IST

As per a report, this is the second time in the last fifteen days that the aspirants have taken to the streets with their demands.

Aspirants of teacher jobs in Bihar today staged another protest in Patna demanding that the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) be held before the next Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE), news agency ANI reported.

Demand for Bihar STET before teacher recruitment exam intensifies
Demand for Bihar STET before teacher recruitment exam intensifies

Live Hindustan reported that this is the second time in the last fifteen days that the aspirants have taken to the streets with their demands. On August 7, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse aspirants.

Also read: Police lathi-charge protesting STET aspirants in Patna, demanding exam before BPSC TRE-5

As per the Live Hindustan report, the Bihar Government has announced the next TRE and that the next STET exam will take place in 2026. However, the aspirants say this decision by the government would harm them.

The report added that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), which is responsible for organising STET, is supposed to hold the exam twice a year, but it has not been held for almost one and a half years.

In Bihar, STET is a mandatory eligibility test for candidates who want to apply for teaching positions at secondary schools. Only those who clear this exam are eligible to apply for government teacher vacancies.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Demand for Bihar STET before teacher recruitment exam intensifies, aspirants hold protest in Patna
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On