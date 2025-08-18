Demand for Bihar STET before teacher recruitment exam intensifies, aspirants hold protest in Patna

Aspirants of teacher jobs in Bihar today staged another protest in Patna demanding that the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) be held before the next Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE), news agency ANI reported. Demand for Bihar STET before teacher recruitment exam intensifies

Live Hindustan reported that this is the second time in the last fifteen days that the aspirants have taken to the streets with their demands. On August 7, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse aspirants.

As per the Live Hindustan report, the Bihar Government has announced the next TRE and that the next STET exam will take place in 2026. However, the aspirants say this decision by the government would harm them.

The report added that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), which is responsible for organising STET, is supposed to hold the exam twice a year, but it has not been held for almost one and a half years.

In Bihar, STET is a mandatory eligibility test for candidates who want to apply for teaching positions at secondary schools. Only those who clear this exam are eligible to apply for government teacher vacancies.