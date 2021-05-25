DFCCIL Recruitment: Last date to apply extended for Manager & Executive posts

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has extended the last date to apply for the posts of Junior Manager, Executive, and Junior Executive in Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunications, Operations & BD and Mechanical Department of DFCCIL.

The decision has been taken in view of the Covid 19 situation in the country.

However, the last date for possessing the essential qualifications remains the same, which is May 23, 2021. Also, candidates appearing for awaiting results as on May 23 are not eligible to apply. Further, the releasing date of defense personnel remains the same, which is May 23, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website of DFCCIL at https://dfccil.com/

The last date of online registration is July 23.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1074 vacancies.

Computer Based Test will be held tentatively in September/October 2021.

Vacancy details:

For the post of Junior manager

Junior Manager(Civil)-31; Junior Manager(Operations&BD)-77; JuniorManage(Mechanical)-3.

For the post of Executive:

Executive (Civil) - 73; Executive (Electrical)-42;. Executive (Signal & Telecommunication)-87;

Executive (Operations & BD)-237; Executive (Mechanical) - 3.

For the post of Junior Executive

Junior Executive (Electrical)-135; Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication)-147;Junior Executive (Operations & BD)-225; Junior Executive (Mechanical)-14.

Age limit as of January 1, 2021

Junior Manager 18-27 years

Executive 18-30 years

Junior Executive 18-30 years

Application fee:

For the post of Junior Manager candidates from the Unreserved/OBC-NCL/EWS category have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee.

For the post of Executive candidates from the Unreserved/OBC-NCL/EWS category have to pay ₹900 as an application fee.

For the post of Junior Executive candidates from the Unreserved/OBC-NCL/EWs have to pay ₹700 as an application fee.

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of the application.

For education qualification and other details check the notification on the official website of DFCCIL at https://dfccil.com/



