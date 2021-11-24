DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 12 posts, details here

Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BOAT’s web portal on mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till December 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation.

The period of training will be 12 months commencing from the execution of the contract of Apprenticeship. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a Diploma degree in engineering. The fresh pass-out candidates (passing their respective courses in the year 2019 or later) only can apply: candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2019 are not eligible. The complete educational qualification and age limit can be checked through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

No interview will be held due to ongoing pandemic. A board constituted by Director DIPAS for the purpose will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates as per the vacancies. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed.