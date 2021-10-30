Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for JRF and RA posts on drdo.gov.in
DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for JRF and RA posts on drdo.gov.in

DRDO to recruit candidates for JRF and RA posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. 


Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence Food Research Laboratory, Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Research Fellow and Research Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply will have to appear for walk-in interview on the dates mentioned on the official notice. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • DRDO Junior Research Fellow: 12 Posts
  • DRDO Research Associate: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification 1 and Detailed Notification 2 here. 

Stipend 

  • JRF: 31,000
  • RA: 54,000

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be conducted for JRF’s from 11 am to 12 noon and only qualified candidates will be interviewed on the same day. Incase of large no. of students, interview can be carried to next day so candidates are requested to prepare accordingly. 

 

