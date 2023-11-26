close_game
News / Education / Employment News / DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Admin Assistant & Project Store Officer posts at drdo.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Admin Assistant & Project Store Officer posts at drdo.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2023 01:59 PM IST

DRDO will recruit candidates for Project Admin Assistant & Project Store Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at drdo.gov.in.

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Project Admin Assistant and Project Store Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till December 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Project Store Officer: 1 post
  • Project Senior Admin Assistant: 5 posts
  • Project Admin Assistant: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

All applications received within due date will be screened and shortlisted for further selection and only those short-listed candidates will be called for interview. The final selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview only. The minimum qualifying marks required by the candidate in the personal interview for consideration for selection are 70% for all unreserved vacancies and 60% for all reserved vacancies.

Application Fees

General and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- ( One Hundred only) payable online only while filling form. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign out