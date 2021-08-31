DSE, Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration for 6720 posts begins on Sept 4

Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT and Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSE Odisha on dseodisha.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 6720 posts in the organization.

The selection for the recruitment will be made through Computer Based Competitive Examination to be held in selected Test Centres in Odisha. The examination will be conducted in third week of October. Read below for eligibility, application fees and other details.

Vacancy Details

• TGT Arts 3136 Posts

• TGT Science 1842 Posts

• TGT Science (CBZ) 1717 Posts

• Telegu Teacher 25 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification on the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 32 years of age.

Provided that, candidates who have appeared at Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021can also apply and appear the Computer Based Competitive Examination to be conducted for this recruitment, but they will have to update the result of OSSTET in the Online application before shortlisting of candidates to be called for verification of documents. Such candidates shall have to produce the OSSTET Pass Certificate at the time of verification of documents as mentioned in para 9 of this advertisement.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees. In case of candidates of SC, ST and PWD category Rs. 400/- is to be paid as application processing fee.

Detailed Notification