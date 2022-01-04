DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022: Registration for 161 posts begins on January 10

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 10 and will end on February 9, 2022.

This recruitment will fill up 161 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 151 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

The age limit for both posts is 18 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

DSSSB will conduct Two Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I & Tier-II for the post of Assistant Engineer. Tier-I examination is only qualifying in nature and used for short listing only. Further selection will be made on the basis of merit/marks obtained in Tier-II examination.

<strong>Detailed Notification for Assistant Engineer (Civil)</strong>

<strong>Detailed Notification for Assistant Engineer (Electrical)</strong>

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.