DSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 1841 TGT, PGT and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here's direct link

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 1841 TGT, PGT Laboratory Assistant and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 15. Candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 1841 TGT, PGT and other posts till Sept 15(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

DSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: A total of 1841 PGT, Assistant Grade III, Trained Graduate Teacher, Music Teacher, and other positions are being filled by this recruitment drive.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON