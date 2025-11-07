Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will close the registration process for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 on November 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for apply for the Teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 5346 posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 5346 vacancies in the organisation.

Before submission of the online application, candidates must check and ensure that they have filled correct details in each field of the online application form. Once online application form is submitted, no request for change/ correction/ modification (including change of category) shall be entertained or allowed under any circumstances.

Direct link to apply for DSSSB Teacher posts DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

2. Click on DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.