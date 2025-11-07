Edit Profile
    Sign in

    DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 5346 posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, link here

    DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 registration process will end today, November 7. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 07, 2025 11:05 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will close the registration process for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 on November 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for apply for the Teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 5346 vacancies in the organisation.

    Before submission of the online application, candidates must check and ensure that they have filled correct details in each field of the online application form. Once online application form is submitted, no request for change/ correction/ modification (including change of category) shall be entertained or allowed under any circumstances.

    Direct link to apply for DSSSB Teacher posts

    DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to apply

    To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    2. Click on DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

    4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The application fee is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.

    Official Notice Here

