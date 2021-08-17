DST invites applications to fill 13 posts of Scientists

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited applications to fill 13 posts of Scientists on direct recruitment basis. “The screening and selection process shall be as prescribed by central government. The composition of the eligibility committee, screening cum shortlisting committee and interview board shall be as prescribed by central government,” the department has said.

The upper age limit for scientist ‘C’ post will be 35 years, it will be 40 years and 50 years for scientist ‘D’ and scientist ‘F’, respectively.

The vacancies for the posts of scientist ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘F’ are outside the purview of reservation, the DST has said in the job notice.

Vacancy details

• Scientist ‘C’: 9 posts

• Scientist ‘D’: 3 posts

• Scientist ‘F’: 1 post

Eligibility criteria, other details

The application forms are available on the official website of the DST. Candidates can apply for the post within 60 days from the date of publication of the job advertisement in the employment news paper.

