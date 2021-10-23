DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for 11 Non Teaching posts at Bharati College

Bharati College, University of Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Bharati College on bharaticollege.du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 13, 2021.

The number of posts unreserved/reserved may increase or decrease as per DU/UGC rules. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer 1 Post

Librarian 1 Post

Director, Physical Education 1 Post

OMSP (Instructor) 1 Post

Junior Assistant 3 Posts

Tabla Accompanist 1 Post

Computer Lab Attendant 1 Post

Library Attendant 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification Available here.

Selection Process

The selection process includes written examination for all posts. The written exam for all posts differs from each other.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹250/-. No application fee shall be charged from PwBD and Women applicants.