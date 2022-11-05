Home / Education / Employment News / DU recruitment 2022: 69 Assistant Professor vacancies in KNC on offer

DU recruitment 2022: 69 Assistant Professor vacancies in KNC on offer

employment news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 05:29 PM IST

Kamala Nehru College has invited applications for 69 Assistant Professors posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University's Kamala Nehru College has invited applications for 69 Assistant Professors posts. The application process is under way and the the last date for receipt of applications is November 9 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in employment news on November 5. Candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 69 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. Application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

DU recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required details

Submit and take print out for future reference.

