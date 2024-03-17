DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Non-Teaching, Librarian and other posts

The University of Delhi has invited applications for Librarian, Non-Teaching and other posts. The application process commenced on March 16. The last date for submitting the application form is 15 days from the publication of the advertisement in employment news. Interested candidates can check the notification through the official website at www.aurobindo.du.ac.in. DU invites applications for Librarian & Non-Teaching posts, 36 vacancies are available

DU Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill 36 vacancies.

Librarian: 1

Director of Physical Education: 1

Senior Personal Assistnat: 1

Assistant: 2

Junior Assistant: 5

Botany: 2

Chemistry: 5

Electronics: 4

Physics: 3

Zoology: 2

Library Attendant: 10

DU Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates. The applictaion fee is exempted for SC/ST and PwBD candidates.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below: