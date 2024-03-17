 DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Non-Teaching, Librarian and other posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Non-Teaching, Librarian and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2024 04:27 PM IST

University of Delhi invites applications for Librarian, Non-Teaching & other posts.

The University of Delhi has invited applications for Librarian, Non-Teaching and other posts. The application process commenced on March 16. The last date for submitting the application form is 15 days from the publication of the advertisement in employment news. Interested candidates can check the notification through the official website at www.aurobindo.du.ac.in.

DU invites applications for Librarian & Non-Teaching posts, 36 vacancies are available
DU invites applications for Librarian & Non-Teaching posts, 36 vacancies are available

DU Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill 36 vacancies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Librarian: 1

Director of Physical Education: 1

Senior Personal Assistnat: 1
Assistant: 2

Junior Assistant: 5

Botany: 2

Chemistry: 5

Electronics: 4

Physics: 3

Zoology: 2

Library Attendant: 10

DU Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 500 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates. The applictaion fee is exempted for SC/ST and PwBD candidates.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Non-Teaching, Librarian and other posts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On