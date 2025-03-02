Menu Explore
DU’s Aditi Mahavidyalaya accepting applications for non-teaching staff vacancies, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2025 08:36 PM IST

Aditi Mahavidyalaya is accepting applications for various non-teaching staff vacancies.Candidates can submit their forms at dunt.uod.ac.in.

The University of Delhi affiliated women's college Aditi Mahavidyalaya has invited online applications for various non-teaching staff vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms at dunt.uod.ac.in.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Application window open for non-teaching staff vacancies
Aditi Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Application window open for non-teaching staff vacancies

The application deadline is March 17.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya, DU recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Name of the postNumber of vacanciesUpper age limitPay level (as per 7th CPC)
Administrative Officer13510
Librarian13510
Senior Personal Assistant1357
TA(Cartographer)1305
Laboratory Assistant2304
Junior Assistant4272
Laboratory Attendant14301
Library Attendant2301

The upper age limit prescribed for the advertiseds posts will be relaxable in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (Central List), Persons with Disabilities, Ex-servicemen and other specified categories of persons, the college said in the recruitment notification.

The college advises candidates to apply early to avoid any last-minute rush. “In case of any persistent technical issue, the applicants can mail their problem at the email id non_teaching_rec@aditi.du.ac.in,” the notification read.

The application fee is 1,000 for general/unreserved, 800 for OBC (NCL), EWS, Female and 600 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

Eligibility criteria are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification here for more details.

There will be two parts in the recruitment process – a written test, followed by a personality test.

The written test will have two components – an exam with objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs), followed by a descriptive-type paper. Both exams will be two-hours long and carry 150 marks each. The interview or personality test round will also have 150 marks.

For more information, candidates can visit the official websites of the university and the college.

