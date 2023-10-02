News / Education / Employment News / ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,038 paramedical vacancies at esic.gov.in

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,038 paramedical vacancies at esic.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST

ESIC invites applications for Group C - Paramedical posts. Deadline for application submission is October 30.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for various Group C - Paramedical posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esic.gov.in.

ESIC Invites Applications for Group C Paramedical Posts, Apply by October 30
ESIC Invites Applications for Group C Paramedical Posts, Apply by October 30

Direct link to apply

ESIC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,038 vacancies in various regions.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

  • Bihar region - 64 posts
  • Chandigarh and Punjab region - 29 posts
  • Chhattisgarh region - 23 posts
  • Delhi NCR region - 275 posts
  • Gujarat region - 72 posts
  • Himachal Pradesh region - 6 posts
  • Jammu & Kashmir region - 9 posts
  • Jharkhand region - 17 posts
  • Karnataka region - 57 posts
  • Kerala region - 12 posts
  • Madhya Pradesh region - 13 posts
  • Maharashtra region - 71 posts
  • North East region - 13 posts
  • Odisha region - 28 posts
  • Rajasthan region - 125 posts
  • Tamil Nadu region - 56 posts
  • Telangana region - 70 posts
  • Uttar Pradesh region - 44 posts
  • Uttarakhand region - 9 posts
  • West Bengal region - 42 posts

ESIC recruitment 2023 application fee: For candidates in the general or unreserved categories, the application cost is 850. Candidates who are SC, ST, PwBDs, female, or ex-servicemen must pay an application fee of 250.

ESIC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the link that reads," Click here to Submit an Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC"

Fill out the application form

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out