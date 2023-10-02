ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,038 paramedical vacancies at esic.gov.in

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for various Group C - Paramedical posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esic.gov.in. ESIC Invites Applications for Group C Paramedical Posts, Apply by October 30

ESIC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,038 vacancies in various regions.

Bihar region - 64 posts

Chandigarh and Punjab region - 29 posts

Chhattisgarh region - 23 posts

Delhi NCR region - 275 posts

Gujarat region - 72 posts

Himachal Pradesh region - 6 posts

Jammu & Kashmir region - 9 posts

Jharkhand region - 17 posts

Karnataka region - 57 posts

Kerala region - 12 posts

Madhya Pradesh region - 13 posts

Maharashtra region - 71 posts

North East region - 13 posts

Odisha region - 28 posts

Rajasthan region - 125 posts

Tamil Nadu region - 56 posts

Telangana region - 70 posts

Uttar Pradesh region - 44 posts

Uttarakhand region - 9 posts

West Bengal region - 42 posts

ESIC recruitment 2023 application fee: For candidates in the general or unreserved categories, the application cost is ₹850. Candidates who are SC, ST, PwBDs, female, or ex-servicemen must pay an application fee of ₹250.

ESIC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the link that reads," Click here to Submit an Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC"

Fill out the application form

