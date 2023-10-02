ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,038 paramedical vacancies at esic.gov.in
ESIC invites applications for Group C - Paramedical posts. Deadline for application submission is October 30.
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for various Group C - Paramedical posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esic.gov.in.
Direct link to apply
ESIC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,038 vacancies in various regions.
- Bihar region - 64 posts
- Chandigarh and Punjab region - 29 posts
- Chhattisgarh region - 23 posts
- Delhi NCR region - 275 posts
- Gujarat region - 72 posts
- Himachal Pradesh region - 6 posts
- Jammu & Kashmir region - 9 posts
- Jharkhand region - 17 posts
- Karnataka region - 57 posts
- Kerala region - 12 posts
- Madhya Pradesh region - 13 posts
- Maharashtra region - 71 posts
- North East region - 13 posts
- Odisha region - 28 posts
- Rajasthan region - 125 posts
- Tamil Nadu region - 56 posts
- Telangana region - 70 posts
- Uttar Pradesh region - 44 posts
- Uttarakhand region - 9 posts
- West Bengal region - 42 posts
ESIC recruitment 2023 application fee: For candidates in the general or unreserved categories, the application cost is ₹850. Candidates who are SC, ST, PwBDs, female, or ex-servicemen must pay an application fee of ₹250.
ESIC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on the link that reads," Click here to Submit an Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC"
Fill out the application form
