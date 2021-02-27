FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified
- FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer on its official website. The online registration process began on March 1, 2021.
After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
The FCI recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May or June 2021. The admit card will be released 10 days prior to the examination.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 14 for SC, 9 for EWS, 7 for OBC, and 6 for ST.
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates: Exempted
Others: ₹1000
Selection Process:
The selection process will be based on the performance of the candidates in Online tests and interviews. "Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The number of candidates to be called for Interview shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified
- FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in
- RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points
- The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details
- TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
- DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020: Candidates who have cleared the DDA Patwari Stage I examination can download their admit cards for the Stage-II examination online at dda.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- RBI Grade B admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Grade B examination 2021 can download their admit card online at rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPRB Recruitment 2021: 9534 SI and various other posts notified
- UPPRB Recruitment 2021: Once the application process started, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at uppbpb.gov.in on or before April 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU Recruitment 2021: 1145 non-teaching vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before March 16, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 AE, JE and other posts on offer, apply now
- Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer
- NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: 841 vacancies on offer
- RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 2380 posts begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPRB Recruitment 2021: 938 vacancies for Agragami on offer, here's direct link
- WBPRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox