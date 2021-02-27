IND USA
FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST

FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer on its official website. The online registration process began on March 1, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.

The FCI recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May or June 2021. The admit card will be released 10 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 14 for SC, 9 for EWS, 7 for OBC, and 6 for ST.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates: Exempted

Others: 1000

Selection Process:

The selection process will be based on the performance of the candidates in Online tests and interviews. "Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The number of candidates to be called for Interview shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

