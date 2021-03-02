FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link
- FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
The FCI will conduct the recruitment examination in May or June 2021. However, the dates are tentative in nature and may change. The admit card will be released 10 days prior to the examination.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 14 for SC, 9 for EWS, 7 for OBC, and 6 for ST.
Registration Fee:
SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates: Exempted
Others: Rs1000
Selection Process:
The selection process will be based on the performance of the candidates in Online tests and interviews. "Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The number of candidates to be called for Interview shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies," reads the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link
- FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSTCL Recruitment 2021: 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant vacancies notified
- PSTCL Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before March 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit cards online at cisfrectt.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link
- NTA UGC NET December 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details
- The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer
- DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon
- IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here
- UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download
- RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified
- FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in
- RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points
- The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details
- TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
- DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020: Candidates who have cleared the DDA Patwari Stage I examination can download their admit cards for the Stage-II examination online at dda.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox