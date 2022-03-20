GDMA Assam recruitment: Apply for Assistant, Junior Engineer, other posts

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) has released a recruitment notification for 14 Assistant Engineer, Architect and Junior Engineer posts. Candidates can apply at gmda.niyuktiportal.in. The last date to apply is March 31.

The number of vacancies are:

Assistant Engineer (Civil & Electrical): 6

Assistant Architect: 1

Junior Engineer (Civil & Electrical): 6

Junior Engineer (Architecture): 1

“The applicants are advised to submit only a single application against each post. However, if due any unavoidable situation, he/she submits another/multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that the application with the higher registration number complete in all aspects which will be accepted,” an official statement reads.

There will be two phases in the selection process. In the first phase, candidates whose applications are accepted will appear for an objective-type written test. The test will be held in Guwahati and the date will be notified later.

Against each vacancy, three candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the written test. After the written test, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for phase 2 – a personal interview round – to be held in Guwahati.