GMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various managerial posts on gujaratmetrorail.com

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, GMRC has invited applications from candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GMRC on gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization.

Preference will be given to candidates working in Indian Railways/Metro Rail Organizations/ Central Government/State Government/ PSUs/Organization of Government implementing Large Electrical Engineering Projects. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Discipline Number of vacancies Civil-Environment & Safety (Project Wing) 6 posts O&M wing 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round. The call letters for interview will be issued to shortlisted applicants indicating time, date and venue of the interview.

Other Details

The candidate shall have to indicate his/ her acceptance to the offer within three working days from the receipt of offer, if not; next candidate in order of merit will be offered the appointment on similar lines. The selected candidates will be extended medical coverage and personal accident insurance coverage apart from other entitlements as per governing policies of the GMRCL.