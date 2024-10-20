GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 236 apprentice, HR trainee vacancies

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) has started the online application process for 236 apprentice and HR trainee vacancies. The online application window started on October 19 and will remain open till November 17. Application forms can be submitted at ‘jobapply.in/grse2024app’. GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for apprentice, HR trainee vacancies

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

Vacancy details:

Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI): 90 vacancies

Trade Apprentice (Fresher): 40 vacancies

Graduate Apprentice: 40 vacancies

Technician Apprentice: 60 vacancies

HR Trainee: 6 vacancies

Also read: NTPC Limited recruiting for 50 Junior Executive vacancies, know who can apply

To know about the different trades, eligibility criteria, age limit, etc., candidates can refer to the official notifications below:

Notification for apprentice

For HR Trainee vacancies, candidates need a full time graduate degree and a two-year full time first class or 60 per cent ,arks (55 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/PH candidates) in MBA / PG Degree/ PG Diploma or equivalent in Human Resource Management / Human Resource Development / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social Work / Labour Welfare course.

For HR Trainee vacancies, candidates should not be more than 26 years old on September 1, 2024.

Notification for HR trainee

For Trade Apprentice (ex-ITI) vacancies, merit lists will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the qualifying examination in each trade/discipline.

The common merit list for Fresher Apprentice vacancies will be based on marks scored in Class 10/Madhyamik or equivalent examination. Allotment of trade will be made after joining in order of merit and availability of seats.

For HR Trainee, shortlisting of candidates will based on overall marks scored in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will appear for interviews after document verification. The final selection will be based on performance (marks obtained) in the interview.