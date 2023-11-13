close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Apply for Worker, Helper posts on e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Apply for Worker, Helper posts on e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply online up to November 30 on e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.

Woman and Child Development Department, Gujrat is accepting online applications for over 10,000 vacancies of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper vacancies in the state. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the website e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10,000+ Worker, Helper posts (HT FILE)
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10,000+ Worker, Helper posts (HT FILE)

Female candidates who are not less than 18 and more than 33 years old and have resided in village for at least one year can apply for these vacancies.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The last date to submit applications is November 30.

For Anganwadi Worker vacancies, minimum education qualification is Class 12 pass or equivalent while for Anganwadi Helper vacancies, the minimum requirement is Class 10 pass.

Salary of workers will be 10,000 per month and for Helpers, it is 5,000 per month.

Vacancies have been announced for the following places:

  1. RAJKOT URBAN
  2. PATAN
  3. JUNAGADH URBAN
  4. NAVSARI
  5. RAJKOT
  6. BOTAD
  7. BHAVNAGAR URBAN
  8. AMRELI
  9. SURENDRANAGAR
  10. VADODARA URBAN
  11. DEVBHUMI DWARKA
  12. NARMADA
  13. KHEDA
  14. SURAT URBAN
  15. BHARUCH
  16. TAPI
  17. MORBI
  18. JAMNAGAR URBAN
  19. ARAVALLI
  20. GANDHINAGAR
  21. GANDHINAGAR URBAN
  22. PORBANDAR
  23. BHAVNAGAR
  24. PANCHMAHALS
  25. MAHISAGAR
  26. GIR SOMNATH
  27. JAMNAGAR
  28. DANGS
  29. CHHOTA UDEPUR
  30. SURAT
  31. BANASKANTHA
  32. DAHOD
  33. AHMADABAD
  34. MAHESANA
  35. VALSAD
  36. KACHCHH
  37. AHMADABAD URBAN
  38. JUNAGADH
  39. SABARKANTHA
  40. ANAND
  41. VADODARA

Here is the list of vacancies:

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

For application links, district-wise number of vacancies and other details, click here.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out