HAL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 84 Manager and other posts at hal-india.co.in
HAL will recruit candidates for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at hal-india.co.in.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL has invited applications for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in. The last date to apply is till November 30, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 84 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Senior Test Pilot (FW) / Test Pilot (FW): 2 posts
- Chief Manager (Civil): 1 post
- Senior Manager (Civil): 1 post
- Deputy Manager (Civil): 9 posts
- Manager (IMM) I: 5 posts
- Deputy Manager (IMM): 12 posts
- Engineer (IMM): 9 posts
- Deputy Manager (Finance): 9 posts
- Finance Officer: 6 posts
- Deputy Manager (HR): 5 posts
- Deputy Manager (Legal): 4 posts
- Deputy Manager (Marketing): 5 posts
- Security Officer: 9 posts
- Officer (Officer Language): 1 post
- Fire Officer: 3 posts
- Engineer (CS) (Complex Office): 3 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹500/-. The application fee of Rs.500/- is inclusive of the GST of 18%. Candidates belonging to SC /ST /PwBD categories are exempted from the payment of Application Fees.
Where to Apply
Eligible candidates may forward their duly filled in Application in the prescribed Format to the following address: Chief Manager(HR), Recruitment Section, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Corporate Office, 15/1 Cubbon Road, Bangalore – 560 001 before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HAL.
