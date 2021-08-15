Haryana group C, group D recruitment single registration deadline is August 31

The Haryana government will close the registration window for the common entrance test for selection to group C and group D posts on August 31. Candidates can register for government jobs in group C and group D posts at the official website, https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in/eforms/login.aspx

This registration is open for Class 10th and 12th pass students.

This scheme was launched in January 2021.

In case candidates face payment issues, they can raise their complaints through a portal that is entirely dedicated to addressing thepayment concerns of candidates.

Haryana one-time registration portal: How to apply

• Go to the website, https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in/eforms/login.aspx

• Enter your mobile number

• Give the details asked in the registration form

• Submit the details

• In case the payment is deducted but is not reflecting on the registration form, then contact the authority.

The deadline for this registration was initially May 31. It was later extended till June 30 and then till August 31.

