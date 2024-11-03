Haryana TET exam 2024 registration begins tomorrow, here's how to apply at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education will be commencing the registrations for Haryana TET exams 2024 on Monday, November 4. Eligible candidates who are interesting in applying for the examinations can submit their applications on the official website at bseh.org.in. Haryana TET exam 2024 registration will begin on November 4 at bseh.org.in.

The deadline to submit the registrations is November 14, 2024.

Following this, candidates can make corrections on their application forms from November 15 to November 17, 2024.

Haryana TET 2024: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the Haryana TET exams 2024:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in. Click on the Haryana TET 2024 application link available on the home page. On the new window, enter your credentials to log in. Fill out the application form and submit the necessary documents. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The the HTET Level 3 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas on December 8, Level 2 exam will be held in the first half from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and Level 1 exam will be conducted in the second half from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

The board has taken strict measures to conduct HTET 2024 such as installing high-security cameras and jammers at the examination centers. Additionally, it will also adopt the formula of QR code, alphanumeric, and more on the question papers.

As per the information bulletin, "After qualifying “HTET” the candidates will acquire the eligibility in respect of having qualified “HTET”. However, such HTET qualified candidates will need to satisfy all eligibility requirements as per Service Rules in order to become qualified for getting recruited as teacher of respective level in any of the school specified under clause 3 (iii) as per the qualifying condition laid down by prospective employers."

Check details about the exam here.