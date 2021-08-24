How to find and apply for jobs in Indian Railways: Tips for freshers

Finding a job vacancy in the Indian Railways sounds as an easy task. However, with cases of fraud recruitment coming to the fore from government fact check agencies and candidates mostly, it is important for freshers to know how to find a job vacancy, confirm it and apply for it.

• Railway jobs are notified through official websites of the Indian railways, railway recruitment boards and railway recruitment cell. Job details are also advertised in the weekly edition of the employment newspaper. These days, vacancies are also tweeted by respective railway zones or even by the Ministry of Railways. Candidates should not believe information shared on message-sharing apps like WhatsApp and verify it first.

• The job application forms are easy to find these days. Most of the application processes are held online. For this, a link is provided on the website. Format of application, vision test certificate, caste certificate, disability certificate, etc. are published in the employment newspaper as well. Unless it is mentioned, candidates do not have to send the application form by post.

• Details about the job, the eligibility criteria, the selection process will be given in the recruitment notice. Candidates have to download the recruitment notice and read it properly before applying. Recruitments which are done for all the railway recruitment boards at the same time, are notified through centralised employment notice or CEN.

• The schedule of the selection exam will also be intimated on the official websites. These days, candidates are also being informed about the exams through their registered mobile phone number and email address.

Therefore, candidates should follow official websites, read employment newspaper, apply for jobs online, and use mobile number and email address valid till the completion of the recruitment.