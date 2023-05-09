Home / Education / Employment News / HP TET June 2023: Application process begins at hpbose.org

HP TET June 2023: Application process begins at hpbose.org

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2023 06:49 PM IST

HP TET June 2023 application process commenced at hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) has begun the applictaion process for HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2023) for the June session on May 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpbose.org till May 28. Candidates can make corrections in their applications from date June 1 to June 3.

HP TET June 2023: Application process begins at hpbose.org
HP TET June 2023: Application process begins at hpbose.org

The examination fee is 800 for General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) and 500 for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped(PHH) Categories.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the Board websites four days before the commencement of the Exams.

Follow the steps given below to fill out the applictaion form

Direct link here

HP TET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the HPBOSE official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the TET(June 2023)

Fill out the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs recruitment
jobs recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out