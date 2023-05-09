The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) has begun the applictaion process for HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2023) for the June session on May 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpbose.org till May 28. Candidates can make corrections in their applications from date June 1 to June 3. HP TET June 2023: Application process begins at hpbose.org

The examination fee is ₹800 for General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) and ₹500 for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped(PHH) Categories.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the Board websites four days before the commencement of the Exams.

Follow the steps given below to fill out the applictaion form

Direct link here

HP TET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the HPBOSE official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the TET(June 2023)

Fill out the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.