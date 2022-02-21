HPCL Rajasthan refinery limited: 46 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 24

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) has notified 46 vacancies. The application process will begin on February 24 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL Rajasthan refinery limited at www.hrrl.in.

HPCL Rajasthan refinery limited vacancy details: Out of 46 vacancies 32 vacancies are for E5 grade and 14 vacancies are for E6 grade.

HPCL Rajasthan refinery limited application fee: No application fee will be charged from the candidate for any position.

HPCL Rajasthan refinery limited: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL Rajasthan refinery at www.hrrl.in. Candidates will be able to submit the online application form through the official website till March 15.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Rajasthan Refinery for updates.