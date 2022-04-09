Home / Education / Employment News / HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: Apply for 70 Group C posts
employment news

HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: Apply for 70 Group C posts

HQ Western Command will recruit candidates for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. 
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: Apply for 70 Group C posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: Apply for 70 Group C posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

HQ Western Command has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned address in the notification. The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Ward Sahayika: 52 Posts
  • Health Inspector: 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The candidates will be put through a selection process. Selection will be made as per existing Govt Rules & Regulations. Selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the skill/ trade test if any.

Application Fees & Where to Apply 

All candidates must enclose self-addressed Envelope and fee in the form of Postal Order of 100/- in favour of “Commandant, Command Hospital (WC) Chandimandir, Panchkula (Haryana) - 134107” and two recent passport size photos in addition to affixing in the application.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri ministry of defence
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out