HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: Apply for 70 Group C posts

HQ Western Command has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned address in the notification. The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Ward Sahayika: 52 Posts

Health Inspector: 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The candidates will be put through a selection process. Selection will be made as per existing Govt Rules & Regulations. Selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the skill/ trade test if any.

Application Fees & Where to Apply

All candidates must enclose self-addressed Envelope and fee in the form of Postal Order of ₹100/- in favour of “Commandant, Command Hospital (WC) Chandimandir, Panchkula (Haryana) - 134107” and two recent passport size photos in addition to affixing in the application.