HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 5666 Constable posts, direct links here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration process on October 1, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The registration link will remain active till 5 pm today. These two recruitment drives will fill 5666 posts in the organization. HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration for 5666 Constable posts ends today

The correction window will also remain open until 5 p.m. today. Candidates who have submitted their application form but want to edit any details can do so within the stipulated time. No further opportunity for filling or editing applications will be given under any circumstances.

Out of 5666 posts, 4000 posts will be filled for Male Constable (GD), 600 posts for Female Constable (GD), 1000 posts for Male Constable (India Reserve Battalions) and 66 posts for Male Constable (Mounted Armed Police).

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on Advertisement No. 14/2024 and 15/2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will have three stages – Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Knowledge Test. The commission will invite candidates for PMT and PST based on the merit list prepared based on the HSSC Group C exam.

There is no application fee for this recruitment drive. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.