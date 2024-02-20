HSSC Recruitment 2024: Application process for 6000 Constable posts begins today

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for 6000 Constable posts today, February 20. The applictaion process will end on March 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hssc.gov.in. HSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 6000 constable posts from today

Direct link to apply ( Link not activated yet)

HSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6000 posts, of which 5000 Posts are for Male Constable (General Duty) and 1000 Posts are for Female Constable (General Duty).

HSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

HSSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Candidates should have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. No extra weight will be given to the candidate for higher education.

HSSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: No fees are required to be deposited by any candidate applying against any posts.

Candidates may call the helpline at 18005728997 on working days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for guidance, information, or clarification regarding the online application form-filling process and advertisement.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.