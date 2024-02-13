HSSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 6000 Constable posts begins on February 20

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6000 posts in the organization. HSSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 6000 Constable posts begins on Feb 20

The registration process begins on February 20 and will end on March 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Male Constable (General Duty): 5000 posts

Female Constable (General Duty): 1000 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must have e passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject. The age limit should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall invite adequate number of candidates on the basis of merit obtained by them in Common Eligibility Test (CET), for Physical Measurement Test and then for Physical Screening Test both of which shall be of qualifying nature only. Candidates will have to appear for Knowledge Test as well. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. Hindi/English except where the knowledge of Hindi/English language of the candidates is to be tested.

Application Fees

No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Post(s). For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.

