IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration for 334 posts begins today, here’s how to apply

Indian Air Force begins registration for IAF AFCAT 2021 from June 1, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test can apply online through the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. The last date to submit the online application for the examination is till June 30, 2021.

Candidates who want to be a part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches can apply for the exam. The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination will be conducted on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The admit card will be available to all the appearing candidates from August 9, 2021, onwards.

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the examination.

• Visit the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in.

• Candidates will either have to login to the account or have to register themselves.

• Once done with the login, candidates will have to fill in the application form with all the details asked.

• Upload the necessary documents including photo, signature and thumb impression.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

