IAF AFCAT 2025: Registration for 336 posts begins at afcat.cdac.in, direct link here

Indian Air Force has started the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test - 01/2025/ NCC SPECIAL ENTRY for courses commencing in January 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. IAF AFCAT 2025: Registration for 336 posts begins, direct link here

The registration process started on December 2, 2024. The last date to apply is December 31, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 336 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Men: 263 posts

Women: 73 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Interested candidates can check the educational qualifications on the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Flying Branch: The age limit should be between 20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2026 i.e. born between 02 January 2002 to 01 January 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches: The age limit should be between 20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2026 i.e. born between 02 January 2000 to 01 January 2006 both dates Inclusive).

Candidates must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course and marriage is not permitted during training.

Registration Fees

Candidates registering for AFCAT entry will have to pay an amount of Rs. 550/- + GST (nonrefundable) as examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.

Other Details

The AFCAT admit card will be available to candidates on February 7, 2025. The online AFCAT examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025 across the country at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AFCAT.