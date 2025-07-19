Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for IB ACIO Grade 2 Exam 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive i.e., ACIO-II/Exe in the Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India can find the link on the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in. IB ACIO Grade 2 Exam 2025: Registration begins for 3717 posts at mha.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The registration process begins on July 19 and will end on August 10, 2025. The last date for submission of application fee through SBI challan is August 12, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 3717 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

1. UR: 1537 posts

2. EWS: 442 posts

3. OBC: 946 posts

4. SC: 566 posts

5. ST: 226 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized university. The age limit to apply for the examination is 18 to 27 years as on August 10, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Tier I exam, Tier II exam and Tier III/Interview. Tier I exam will comprise of 100 objection type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each on: Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning/ logical aptitude and English. Tier II exam comprises of descriptive type paper of 50 marks.

A final merit list for the post of ACIO-II/Exe will be prepared based on combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-Iii/interview exam. Final selection to the posts would be further subject to successful completion of Character and antecedent verification followed by Medical Examination, etc.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/—, and the recruitment processing charge is ₹550/-. Payment should be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, challan, etc. The candidate may generate a payment acknowledgement slip for future reference.