IB ACIO Recruitment: Last date to apply for 226 vacancies

Intelligance Bureau of the Ministry of Home Affairs will end the registration process for IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024 today, January 12, 2024. Candidates can apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) vacancies through the link given on the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in. IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 226 vacancies (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Young graduate candidates with consistent academic records who have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE in 2021, 2022 or 2023 can apply for these vacancies. This recruitment drive will fill up 226 posts in the organisation.

To apply and find out more information regarding ACIO vacancies, click here.

IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. Click on the IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024 link. A new page will open. Copy the link and then search it. On the next page, open the application link. Submit the required details and complete the process.

The examination fee is Rs100 for all candidates. Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories have to pay ₹100 in addition to the exam fee as processing charges.

Candidates can technical queries through the helpdesk tab available on the application portal after login or contact 7353945553 during office hours.