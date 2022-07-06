IB Group B & C Recruitment 2022: Apply for 766 ACIO, JIO, SA & other posts
Intelligent Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C and Group D posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by sending the filled up application form to the address given below. The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.
This recruitment drive will fill up 766 posts of ACIO, JIO, SA and other posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- ACIO I: 70 Posts
- ACIO II: 350 Posts
- JIO I: 70 Posts
- JIO II: 142 Posts
- SA: 120 Posts
- Halwai cum Cook: 9 Posts
- Caretaker: 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Where to Apply
Candidates who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.
