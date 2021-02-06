IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:30 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday released the admit cards of the IBPS clerk main exam on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.

The institute will conduct the IBPS clerk main examination on February 28, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS clerk main admit card 2020

How to download IBPS clerk main admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS clerk main admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The clerk main admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
institute of banking personnel selection ibps clerk exam admit card admit cards hall tickets call letters
app
Close
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 2532 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
employment news

Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:12 AM IST
On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the recruitment of thousands of teachers in a day proved that the state government is keen to bring about qualitative improvement in the education sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, apply before March 21

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways(HT File)
Indian Railways(HT File)
employment news

RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021.(PTI file )
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021.(PTI file )
employment news

IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification.(HT File)
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification.(HT File)
employment news

RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil India Recruitment 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020
employment news

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: 21 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before February 23, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission will conduct the interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.(Getty Images)
The commission will conduct the interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.(Getty Images)
employment news

BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified the BPSC assistant engineer main examination can check the interview schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
employment news

CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:18 PM IST
CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC ACF RFO main examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP