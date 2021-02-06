The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday released the admit cards of the IBPS clerk main exam on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.

The institute will conduct the IBPS clerk main examination on February 28, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS clerk main admit card 2020

How to download IBPS clerk main admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS clerk main admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The clerk main admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.