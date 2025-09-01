IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 registration begins at ibps.in, link to apply

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification and started registrations for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) for Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III, also called IBPS RRB PO) and Group “B”- Office Assistants Multipurpose (also called IBPS RRB Clerk), 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for IBPS RRB PO and Clerk 2025 on the institute's official website, ibps.in, or use the link given below. IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 registration begins at ibps.in(Official website, screenshot)

Apply for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025

The application deadline for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO 2025 is September 21.

The institute will issue admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO, Clerk prelims in November/December. The prelims exam will be held in November/December and the result will be announced in December 2025 or January 2026.

Cal letters for the Mains examination will be issued in December/January and and the exam will be held in December or February.

Selection process

For the of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts, candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be called for the mains examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Online mains examination.

For the post of officers scale 1, candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will take the mains examinations and those who clear the mains round will subsequently be called for the interview round to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD.

For the post of officers scale 2 (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for a single online examination and shortlisted candidates will subsequently be called for the common interview.

To check post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, etc. candidates can read the detailed notification here.

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.

The IBPS RRB SO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website.