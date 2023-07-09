ICMR National Institute of Malaria and Research has invited applications for 79 Technical Assistants, Technicians and Laboratory Attendant posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nimr.org.in. ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023: Apply for 79 technician and other posts till July 21

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of which 26 vacancies are for the post of technical assistant, 49 vacancies are for the technician-1, and 4 vacancies are for the post of laboratory assistant posts.

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection for the post of Technical Assistants, Technicians and Laboratory Attendant will be conducted through a written test.

ICMR NIMR recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates have to speed post the application form super scribing “Application for the post of (Name of the post) on the envelope to the following address " The Director, National Institute of Malaria and Research, sector- 8, Dwarika, New Delhi- 110077.

