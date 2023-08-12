ICSI recruitment 2023: Apply for CSC Executive posts at www.icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the application process for the post of CSC Executive today August 12. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.icsi.edu.
“The tenure for the position will be initially for a period of one year. The period of contract may be extended every year up to a maximum period of two more years based on the performance and the requirement” reads the official notice.
Direct link to check the notification and apply
ICSI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of CSC Executives
ICSI recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 31 years.
ICSI recruitment 2023 qualification: The candidate should be a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
ICSI CSC Executive posts recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the career tab
A notification will be displayed on the screen
Click on the apply link mentioned in the notification
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the application form
Download the form and take a printout for future reference