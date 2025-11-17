IIM Ahmedabad completes summer placements for MBA Class of 2027; 410 students placed across three clusters

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has completed the Summer Placement process for the MBA Class of 2027 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management, with all 410 participating students securing internship offers. The process was held in three clusters on October 28, October 31 and November 3, 2025. The institute recorded a larger pool of recruiters this year, including more than 50 new companies, along with a rise in the number of roles offered by longstanding partners. IIM Ahmedabad summer placements: The process involved 165 companies and over 230 roles, showcasing strong participation from various sectors, including consulting, finance, and technology. (File)

Firms visited the campus across 25 different cohorts, representing consulting, banking and finance, technology, FMCG, retail, conglomerates, manufacturing, healthcare and more.

Cluster-wise highlights Cluster 1 attracted major consulting, finance and strategy firms. Boston Consulting Group made the highest number of offers in this cluster with 24, followed by McKinsey & Company with 17, and Bain & Company and Kearney with 15 each. Private Equity and Venture Capital firms such as Blackstone, Ares and Gaja Capital also participated actively. In Investment Banking and Markets, Goldman Sachs hired 11 interns across India and Hong Kong/Singapore locations, while Standard Chartered Bank made 9 offers. Accenture Strategy extended a total of 39 offers through its India and Global teams.

Cluster 2 showed strong interest from FMCG firms, conglomerates and e-commerce companies. FinIQ Consulting was the top recruiter here with 17 offers. Mahindra & Mahindra and JioStar followed with 10 offers each. Procter & Gamble and Amazon made eight offers each. TAS, ITC, Flipkart and Hindustan Unilever Limited were among the other major recruiters.

Cluster 3 saw active hiring in technology, consulting and core sectors. Tata Consultancy Services led with 13 offers in the Niche Consulting cohort. Adobe and Microsoft were also key recruiters in the Enterprise Technology space. In the Infrastructure and Core Manufacturing area, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel made three offers each, with Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan) making two.

Several international opportunities were offered, especially for the Middle East, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Goldman Sachs and HSBC recruited for overseas finance roles, while Fast Retailing offered global positions in retail.

Placement process and trends This year, over 165 companies opened job descriptions across more than 230 roles. Students were allowed to apply for “dream” companies even after receiving an offer. A total of 117 students submitted over 280 dream applications, which saw stronger conversions than last year.

Cluster-wise, 234 students were placed in Cluster 1, 123 in Cluster 2 and 53 in Cluster 3.

Sector trends Consulting made the largest number of offers (166), followed by BFSI firms (105). Consumer goods and durables accounted for 37 offers, while conglomerates made 27. Retail, pharma, IT, media, engineering, manufacturing and automobile roles also featured in the final numbers.

IIMA said the complete audited report will be released later under the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS).

(Based on press note issues by IIM Ahemdabad.)