IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025-26: P&G, Mahindra and Amazon lead hiring in Cluster 2

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025-26: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has completed the second cluster of its Summer Placement process for the PGP Class of 2027 on October 31, 2025. IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: Major companies involved included Mahindra, Procter & Gamble, and Amazon. The next cluster is set for November 3, 2025.

Cluster 2 included companies from seven sectors — Advertising and Media, Conglomerates, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Financial Platforms and Services, Pharmaceuticals and Health Care, and Retail B2B & E-commerce.

As per a press note issued by the institute, the placement process was conducted in hybrid mode, allowing companies to participate both online and on campus. More than 60 roles were offered by a wide range of recruiters.

In the Conglomerates sector, Mahindra & Mahindra made the most hires, followed by TATA Administrative Services and Aditya Birla Group. Other recruiters included Abhinandan Ventures, CK Birla Group, JSW, and Vedanta Limited.

Among Consumer Goods companies, Procter & Gamble led the hiring, followed by ITC Limited. Other well-known names included AB InBev, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Dabur, Diageo India, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Purplle, United Breweries, Wipro Consumer Care, and Zydus Wellness.

FinIQ Consulting was the top recruiter in Financial Platform and Services, while Jiostar led in Advertising and Media. In the Retail B2B and E-commerce sector, Amazon and Flipkart were among the leading recruiters.

The Pharmaceuticals and Health Care sector saw strong participation from Glenmark, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Optum.

Students also received international offers from Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. New recruiters at IIMA this year included Dainik Bhaskar, Haleon, Jiostar, Jupiter Money, Medtronic India, and Philip Morris International.

The third cluster of IIMA’s Summer Placement process will take place on November 3, 2025.

(Based on press note issued by IIM Ahmedabad.)