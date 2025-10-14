IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025-27: 580+ offers and record stipends mark strong season

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025-27: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has successfully completed its summer placement drive for the 2025–27 batch, securing over 580 offers for students of its 41st Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 22nd Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM), the institute announced on Tuesday. IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025-27: The average stipend increased to Rs. 1.67 lakh, showcasing strong corporate interest from firms like Amazon and McKinsey.

According to IIM Lucknow, the highest stipend offered this year stood at Rs. 3.95 lakh per month, while the highest international stipend was Rs. 2.5 lakh per month. The average stipend rose to Rs. 1.67 lakh per month, up from Rs. 1.43 lakh last year, while the median stipend increased to Rs. 1.72 lakh per month. The top 50% of the batch secured an impressive average stipend of Rs. 2.18 lakh per month.

Prof. Prem Prakash Dewani, Placement Chairperson at IIM Lucknow, said the outcome reflected the strong academic and professional foundation of the students. "This year, we witnessed a commendable summer placement drive, with participation from marquee firms across diverse domains. The success of the drive stands as a testament to the exceptional talent pool that IIM Lucknow nurtures. Our rigorous academic framework and dynamic curriculum continue to shape future leaders who create lasting value for organisations," he said.

The 2025–27 batch includes 187 freshers and 345 students with prior work experience across multiple industries. This mix of young graduates and seasoned professionals helped students secure internships across sectors such as Consulting, Finance, Marketing, Product Management, Operations, Retail, and e-Commerce.

A key highlight this year was the participation of the Adani Group, which offered its selected interns a tuition fee waiver in addition to a competitive stipend — a first for the institute.

Top recruiters included Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, J.P. Morgan Chase, McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Reliance, and Tata Administrative Services, reaffirming their continued trust in IIM Lucknow’s students.

Several first-time recruiters such as Barclays, CRISIL, D.E. Shaw, Henkel, HSBC (Investment Banking), Michelin, Mondelez, Morgan Stanley (IB), Nestle, Nivea, Salesforce, Qualcomm, and Wells Fargo also participated, reflecting expanding corporate engagement with the institute.