IIT Bombay begins placement season with 98 job offers; da vinci announces highest package

The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay began on December 1 with 42 companies participating on the first day and making 98 job offers. According to students, Da Vinci offered the highest package of about £125,000 per year, which is approximately Rs. 1.48 crore.

Students said around 70 interim selections were displayed on Day 1. They added that GE, Airbus and Barclays conducted walk-in processes alongside scheduled interviews. While the placement season has begun, IIT Bombay has not yet released the official figures.

The second day of placements is expected to be even busier, with more than 35 national and international companies scheduled to visit the campus. Students said Tesla, the global electric vehicle company owned by Elon Musk, is among the most anticipated recruiters on Day 2.

IIT-B makes mental health workshops compulsory for freshers According to sources from IIT Bombay, companies this year are mainly looking for candidates with strong knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. They said developer roles are in higher demand compared to user interface positions.

Several major recruiters, including Flipkart, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Qualcomm, participated in interviews and selection rounds on the first day.

Information available on the IIT Bombay placement brochure states that more than 2,300 students across different programmes are eligible for placements this year. Sources added that the electrical engineering department has the highest number of eligible candidates.

For the first time, internships have also been introduced as part of the placement season. Students said this move has encouraged more companies to participate and has increased student involvement in the process.