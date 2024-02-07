IIT Delhi recruitment exams for non-teaching posts on Feb 24, check NTA notice and other details here
In official notification, the NTA informed that the examination centres will be in Noida only, and admit cards will be issued tree days prior to the exams.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recruitment exams 2023 for non-teaching posts on February 24, 2024. In an official notification, the NTA informed that examination for the non-teaching posts will be conducted as per the schedule mentioned below:
|GROUP A
|TECHNICAL OFFICER
|GROUP B
|JUNIOR TECHNICAL OFFICER
|GROUP C
|TECHNICAL ASSISTANT
Also read: SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks released; here's direct link to check
The NTA further informed that the examination centres will be in Noida only, and that the admit cards informing the date of examination time, exam centre, instructions, and other details of the exam will be issued three days prior to date of examination.
Candidates who applied for the examination are advised to keep visiting NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ and http://iitd.nta.ac.in/ for latest information.