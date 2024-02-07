 NTA to hold IIT Delhi recruitment exams 2023 for non-teaching posts on Feb 24 - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Delhi recruitment exams for non-teaching posts on Feb 24, check NTA notice and other details here

IIT Delhi recruitment exams for non-teaching posts on Feb 24, check NTA notice and other details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2024 06:22 PM IST

In official notification, the NTA informed that the examination centres will be in Noida only, and admit cards will be issued tree days prior to the exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recruitment exams 2023 for non-teaching posts on February 24, 2024. In an official notification, the NTA informed that examination for the non-teaching posts will be conducted as per the schedule mentioned below:

NTA to hold IIT Delhi recruitment exams for non-teaching posts on February 24.(Agency File Photo)
NTA to hold IIT Delhi recruitment exams for non-teaching posts on February 24.(Agency File Photo)

GROUP ATECHNICAL OFFICER
GROUP BJUNIOR TECHNICAL OFFICER
GROUP CTECHNICAL ASSISTANT 

 

 

The NTA further informed that the examination centres will be in Noida only, and that the admit cards informing the date of examination time, exam centre, instructions, and other details of the exam will be issued three days prior to date of examination.

Candidates who applied for the examination are advised to keep visiting NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ and http://iitd.nta.ac.in/ for latest information.

