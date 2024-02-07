IIT Delhi recruitment exams for non-teaching posts on Feb 24, check NTA notice and other details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recruitment exams 2023 for non-teaching posts on February 24, 2024. In an official notification, the NTA informed that examination for the non-teaching posts will be conducted as per the schedule mentioned below: NTA to hold IIT Delhi recruitment exams for non-teaching posts on February 24.(Agency File Photo)

GROUP A TECHNICAL OFFICER GROUP B JUNIOR TECHNICAL OFFICER GROUP C TECHNICAL ASSISTANT

The NTA further informed that the examination centres will be in Noida only, and that the admit cards informing the date of examination time, exam centre, instructions, and other details of the exam will be issued three days prior to date of examination.

Candidates who applied for the examination are advised to keep visiting NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ and http://iitd.nta.ac.in/ for latest information.