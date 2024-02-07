 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks released; here's direct link to check - Hindustan Times
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks released; here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 07, 2024 05:36 PM IST

SSC releases detailed mark for Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam 2022.

Staff Selection Commission released the detailed mark for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination, 2022, on February 7. Candidates can check the marks on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC declares final result of Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam 2022(ssc.nic.in)
SSC declares final result of Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam 2022(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of the Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination, 2022, on December 27, 2023.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks link

“Candidates may check their individual marks by logging in using their Username (i.e. Registration Number) and Password (Registered Password) on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 07.02.2024 to 21.02.2024”, reads the official notification.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 marks released: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, key in your login details

Check the marks

Take the printout of the same for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
